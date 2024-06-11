Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Hold Second Wedding Ceremony

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup celebrated their first anniversary in a big way. A year after tying the knot at a New York City courthouse, the happy couple exchanged vows a second time on Saturday, June 8 in a ceremony attended by close friends and family in Mexico City.

The ceremony was confirmed by photographer Ben Watts, Watts' brother, who shared a black-and- white video of the happy couple walking down the aisle to the traditional "Wedding March," per USA Today. Captioned, "Wot a weekend Naomi x Billy Mexico City," the video showed the Feud actress, 55, wearing a simple white gown as Crudup, also 55, donned a classic dark suit. According to the post, Crudup's son, William Atticus Parker, and Watts' daughters Kai, 15, and Sasha, 16 – whom she shares with ex Liev Schreiber – served in the wedding party. A later video shared by Ben showed the family in an elevator.

(Photo: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"They had a beautiful ceremony last year, but really wanted to celebrate their one-year anniversary with more friends. The vow renewal in Mexico was perfect. It was all beautiful and special," a source told PEOPLE. "After being married for a year, Naomi and Billy still act like newlyweds. They are so cute together, and Naomi is very happy."

Ben gave fans more inside views of the celebrations by sharing videos from inside the ceremony. In one clip, he said his and Naomi's mom, Myfanwy "Miv," was "a bit emotional understandably." Other videos gave a glimpse at some of the celebrity guests in attendance, including ng Justin Theroux and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, and Nicole Kidman.

On his own account, destination wedding planner Billy Folchett also shred photos of the ceremony venue, sharing in a separate post that "being a part of this was magic!" Actress Gina Gershon, meanwhile, shared a photo of Crudup dipping Naomi on the dance floor underneath a disco ball, captioning the sweet photo, "True Love. #N&Bforever #hope #love #congratulations."

Watts and Crudup first met on the set of the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, on which they played a husband and wife. They kept their relationship quiet until making heir red carpet debut together at the SAG Awards in 2022. They went on to marry in a New York City courthouse on June 9, 2023, Watts later sharing on Live with Kelly and Mark in January that "nothing was planned because we wanted to keep it low-key."