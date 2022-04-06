Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Fans Weigh in on Their Surprise Wedding

Fans are sending their congratulations, and expressing a bit of shock, to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the couple reportedly tied the knot. Just months after their October engagement, reports surfaced Monday claiming that Kardashian and Barker secretly married Monday morning, just hour after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together.

While neither Kardashian nor Barker have confirmed the news themselves, TMZ reported that the couple said "I do" at a Las Vegas chapel early Monday morning. The couple reportedly recently obtained a marriage license and presented it to the chapel's owner, who served as a witness. The low-key ceremony was officiated by an "Elvis impersonator," and in an effort to keep their nuptials private, the happy couple reportedly did not permit the venue to take any photos. Instead, they arrived at the chapel with their own photographer and security.

The nuptials came after Kardashian and Barker were first confirmed to be dating in January 2021. At the time, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had "been dating for about a month or two." After going Instagram official just a month later, Barker dropped to one knee and popped the question in October. Despite their close relationship, the surprise wedding news left many fans shocked, and social media quickly flooded with reactions ranging from confusion to congratulatory messages.