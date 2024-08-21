Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Fans React as Couple's Divorce Becomes Official

Bennifer has split for a second time. After months of speculation that their marriage was at its end, Lopez beelined to the courthouse on August 20 to file for divorce, two years after their large wedding ceremony on Affleck's Georgia estate. Rumors about their split began circulating this Spring when he was MIA from the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala. They put their mansion on the market, and Affleck has already purchased a new home in Brentwood while Lopez continues her search. Lopez is said to be devastated by their split. Their 20+ year love affair is what she's coined the greatest love of her life. Her friends and family say she's humiliated by the split. As for why things didn't work out this time following their 2004 breakup, sources say it boil down to lifestyle differences. Fans are split about how to feel.

A shocking turn of events for some? Maybe not "Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck," one X user wrote, with an accompanying Golden Girls clip. In the video, Balance enters the apartment expressing how stunned she is.

A PR dream Considering rumors have spread for months and there have been tale-tell signs, many speculate her filing on the anniversary of their big wedding ceremony is no coincidence, including this X user. Lopez seemingly wants to have the last laugh.

A broken heart Other fans say Lopez dragged her feet. Her entire brand for the past two years has been centered around Affleck being the one love of her life. Maybe the anniversary was a sign it was time for her to let it go. One X user referenced Lopez's public adoration for Affleck.

He seemed miserable Jokes about Affleck's demeanor have run rampant throughout their marriage. He appeared irritated, as one X user notes, and somber when they were photographed most time. Some fans say the writings have been on the wall…at least for him.

Is this his karma? Some sources say Affleck knew the marriage was over as quickly as it began. While rekindling his romance with Lopez, he made controversial remarks about his ex, Jennifer Garner, despite her supporting him through his addiction. Some wonder if this is his payback, such as one X user.