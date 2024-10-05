Renee Zellweger Wants to Wed Ant Anstead Without a Prenup, Report Claims

Renee Zellweger and British TV personality Ant Anstead are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level, with marriage on the horizon. However, sources close to the couple claim that Zellweger is considering a bold move that has her inner circle concerned: tying the knot without a prenuptial agreement.

An insider revealed to Life & Style that the couple is in the process of planning their nuptials. "Renée will absolutely marry Ant, they're getting their ducks in a row," the source confirmed. The couple is reportedly considering a dual celebration, with ceremonies planned in both England and America to accommodate their international backgrounds. "Originally, the plan was to have a ceremony in England and another one in America, and that's still very much on the agenda," the insider added.

The upcoming date of the wedding appears to be the main question at hand. "It's just a question of timing, and deciding if they want to do it this winter or next spring, after all the promotion for her movie is done," the insider explained. Zellweger, 55, is set to reprise her iconic role as Bridget Jones in the franchise's fourth installment, Mad About the Boy, scheduled for release on Valentine's Day 2025.

Despite the couple's apparent happiness, it's Zellweger's reported decision to forego a prenuptial agreement that has raised eyebrows among her friends and advisors. The source revealed, "One thing she has decided is that they don't need to be going through back and forth with lawyers hashing out prenups.".

This decision is particularly noteworthy given the significant financial disparity between the couple. Zellweger, with her successful Hollywood career spanning decades, has amassed an estimated fortune of $90 million. In contrast, Anstead, 45, a TV presenter, is reported to have a net worth of around $5 million.

Zellweger's romantic nature seems to be driving this decision. The insider explained, "She finds the idea of starting off a marriage with a contingency plan for it to end really distasteful."

The source elaborated, "They're blissfully in love and have given the relationship plenty of time to get past the honeymoon stage and see that it's much more than just infatuation. They live together and have been through enough tests for her to know that Ant is the one, and nothing's going to get in their way."

However, this sentimental gesture has not been met with universal approval. The source added, "She's a true romantic, which is lovely, but considering all the money at stake a lot of people think she's being foolish not to protect herself in the event things do go south." Friends and advisors are reportedly attempting to persuade Zellweger to reconsider her stance, arguing that addressing potential issues before they arise is the most prudent course of action.

Despite these concerns, Zellweger appears resolute in her decision. "Her inner circle is trying to gently talk sense into her and convince her that the best time to hash all these things out is before there are problems, but Renée won't listen, she's made up her mind," the insider stated.

The couple's relationship, which began in June 2021, has been characterized by its low-key nature despite both Zellweger and Anstead being prominent public figures. They met on the set of Anstead's Disney+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride and went Instagram official in September 2021 with a charming black-and-white photo.

Zellweger has been notably private about her relationship with Anstead, sharing only occasional glimpses through social media posts and rare interview comments. In an April 2022 cover story for Harper's Bazaar, she briefly touched on how they met, describing their relationship as a "gift" from her late friend Nanci Ryder. When asked if meeting Anstead was divine intervention, Zellweger said: "Yeah, we do joke about that. She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all." Interestingly, the Property Brothers, Jonathan, and Drew Scott have claimed a role in the couple's romance, jokingly referring to themselves as the "unofficial wingmen" who watched the relationship blossom.