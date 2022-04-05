Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Get Married in Las Vegas

✖

On the heels of his Grammy Awards medley performance Sunday night in Las Vegas with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian reportedly tied the knot Monday morning. In a report from TMZ, Kardashian and Barker took full advantage of their time in Sin City and headed to the wedding chapel, where the outlet states sources can confirm the couple obtained a marriage license and presented it to the chapel's owner, who also was a witness.

The outlet further reports that an "Elvis impersonator" had officiated the wedding and that the couple did not permit the venue to take any photos. Instead, the couple appeared at the venue with their own photographer and security. "Our sources say this will not be the only ceremony to mark the couple's commitment. We're told there will be 'several' other celebrations, with lots of fanfare," TMZ reports of the ceremony, which took place around 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday morning.

The couple, who got engaged last October at a beachside hotel in Montecito, has been hot and heavy ever since appearing on red carpets with no fear of PDA. While they have not shared any images or hinted at their nuptials on their social media at this time of writing, it can be guaranteed the two will be sharing at least some sort of token from the event. After all, they will also be the stars of the Hulu series The Kardashians, premiering later this month.

Last month, the Kardashians dropped the first trailer for their upcoming Hulu show, and a number of developments to share in their personal lives. Ahead of The Kardashians' April 14 premiere, Kardashian dropped major big baby news, revealing she and Barker "want to have a baby" together.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kardashian says in the trailer as footage of the Blink-182 drummer's October 2021 proposal plays. As the scenes follow, Kardashian and Barker speak with a doctor who asks for a sample from the pair. "We'll take our mics off so you don't get the audio," Kardashian says with a laugh. The Poosh founder is mom to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.