Travis Barker Took Odd Step When Asking Permission to Marry Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashians on Hulu continues revealing some wild tidbits about the family that never made the headlines during filming. In the most recent episode, we see a bit of what went into Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. The latest episode follows the lead-up to Barker's proposal, with Kris Jenner revealing just how far the drummer went to get approval for the proposal.

"He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," Jenner tells Kim Kardashian in the episode. "It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it."

Robert Kardashian passed in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Before his death, the 59-year-old lawyer was likely best known as O.J. Simpson's attorney and friend during his infamous murder trial. Jenner continued sharing her happiness, wishing the departed was there in the flesh.

"It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it," Jenner said. "I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married." This line leaves Kim Kardashian making a little joke about her own wedding experiences, noting she's "had enough for all of us."

Despite having three kids with former partner Scott Disick, the couple were never married across their ten years together. The couple split in 2015, but still have a closer relationship to parent Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, together. Disick has shared his mixed feelings over Barker and Kardashian's relationship in the past, but he has also started to blaze his own path with several relationships since the split.

The fact that Travis barker went to kourtney dads grave to ask for permission to marry her had me in tears 🥲🥺 #TheKardashians — Zoie 💜 (@zoieeee_99) April 28, 2022

For Kardashian, her relationship with Barker has been punctuated by public displays of affection, romantic getaways, and what can only be described as happiness between the two. Barker finally proposed in 2021 during a beachside moment, according to E! News. "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic," a source told the outlet at the time.

The pair later had a quickie wedding in Las Vegas earlier this year after the Grammys, now awaiting a license to make it official in the eyes of the law. But as far as they're concerned, they've crossed that hump and can go back to just enjoying each other's presence.