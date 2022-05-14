Scott Disick's Comments About Khloe Kardashian's Body Have Fans Curious

✖

Scott Disick is giving Khloé Kardashian his stamp of approval after she modeled his Talentless clothing brand, and his cheeky comment has fans raising an eyebrow. Modeling new hoodies and leggings that she received as a gift from sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Khloé made sure to tag Disick and the brand on her Instagram Story.

The Flip It Like Disick star then reposted Khloé's photo to his own Instagram Story, adding a comment about how she looked in the clothing. "Wear it well with that body Khlo," he wrote. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have traded risque comments on social media before, with Disick writing under a February post of Khloé in sister Kim Kardashian's Skims line, "Looking 2 fine [fire emoji]."

While Kourtney and Disick split for good in 2015 after almost 10 years of dating, the father of her three children has stayed close with her family as they've navigated co-parenting through the years. During the series premiere of The Kardashians, Disick expressed to Khloé how difficult it's been for him to be excluded from family events as the Poosh founder moves on with Travis Barker.

"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful," Disick shared on the show. "Especially when I don't have another family to go to." Khloé tweeted last month while watching the show, "Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything." In this week's episode of the Hulu series, Kris Jenner admitted she's struggled with maintaining her relationship with Disick as she encourages Kourtney to move on.

"I love my children unconditionally and I fall in love with their partners through the years. I mean the first day we ever shot our show as a family, Scott was there. I think when stuff like this happens, it hurts all of us," Jenner admitted during Thursday's episode. "Kourtney met her soulmate and that's got to be hard for Scott to absorb. But I never expected for him to be so angry and wound up over this. He just needs to grow up and be a little bit more mature."