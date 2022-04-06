Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos From Her and Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans an inside look at her romantic Las Vegas ceremony with Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Wednesday to share photos from the couple's spontaneous nuptials at One Love Wedding Chapel. The two look head over heels in love in matching leather jackets as they said 'I do' in a practice ceremony ahead of their legal wedding.

"Found these in my camera roll," the Poosh founder's caption began. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect." Kardashian and Barker made their way to the chapel following their appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where One Love Wedding Chapel's owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE they did "a lot" of kissing throughout their ceremony.

"They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love." For the ceremony, Kardashian and Barker specifically requested an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate to have "the Vegas experience." Frierson added, "They had a good time. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 when the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee for the reality personality during a romantic beach proposal. Now, as the couple prepares for their actual marriage ceremony, they're also looking to add a baby of their own to their family. Kardashian is already mom to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kardashian says in the trailer for her family's upcoming Hulu reality series The Kardashians. In another scene, Kardashian and Barker talk to a doctor, who asks for a sample from the pair. "We'll take our mics off so you don't get the audio," the mother-of-three says with a laugh. The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu.