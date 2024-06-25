Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Owns up to Using Weight Loss Drug

Shanna Moakler has recently opened up about her struggle with grief and subsequent use of a weight-loss drug. In an interview with People, Moakler revealed how the loss of both her parents in 2023 led her down a path of emotional eating and eventual treatment with medication.

The 49-year-old Meet the Barkers alum described entering a "very, very dark place" following the deaths of her parents. "I was so devastated, and I missed my f—ing mom and dad. I was like, 'I'm going to f—ing eat the pain away,'" Moakler said. She described her deteriorating habits, saying, "I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s—."

Her emotional turmoil was made worse by media attention surrounding her ex-husband Travis Barker's new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and her pregnancy complications. Moakler found herself ill-equipped to handle the barrage of questions from paparazzi, admitting, "It was on another level, and I didn't know how to deal [with it]. I was sad. And I just missed my parents so much."

In an effort to regain control of her health and well-being, Moakler turned to Mounjaro, a prescription medication used for weight loss. While she didn't disclose specific details about losing weight, she credited the drug with helping her feel more like herself again.

Throughout the interview, Moakler also took the opportunity to establish her identity beyond her high-profile relationships. "I don't think anyone has a clue about who I am," she stated. "I'm more than just the ex-wife of famous men. I was Miss USA at 19. I'm smart. Every part I've ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f—ing ass off to get."

The mother of three, who shares children with both Barker and former fiancé Oscar De La Hoya, didn't shy away from expressing her frustration with the ongoing media focus on her past relationships. Specifically, she voiced her irritation with the Kardashian-Jenner family, saying, "I also don't have to like the f—ing Kardashians, and I'm honestly sick of talking about them."

Moakler further stated, "As I stand here today, as a mature woman who's gone through all that ... I do not give a f— what anyone thinks of me anymore. I'm proud of who I am."

In a separate interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Moakler labeled Barker a "narcissist" and a "very powerful famous person," explaining her decision to stop competing with him for their children's attention. "I think it really comes from like when you're dealing with like a narcissist or you're dealing with a controlling personality," she said. Moakler added, "But I gave up, I was never really trying to compete. I gave that up a long time ago. I was like, 'You win. Like you're the winner.'"