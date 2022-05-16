Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Make Marriage Official in Sneaky Santa Barbara Ceremony

✖

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have married once again, making it official in a sneaky way in Santa Barbara. The couple was already wed once in an Elvis-led Las Vegas ceremony, but this is now official in the eyes of the law as the couple swapped vows and signed paperwork Sunday on the steps of the courthouse.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple is now legally married and still plans to have a massive wedding in Italy at some point in the future, but wanted to get the formalities out of the way now to capitalize on that romance. "Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," a source told ET. "This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have."

Photos from outside the courthouse caught Barker in a black tuxedo and Kardashian in a traditional white dress. Barker's father was present, as was Kardashian's grandmother, and the couple posed with a black convertible with a "just married" sign plastered on the back with the traditional cans. "It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them," the source continued.

As previously reported, the couple's Vegas wedding was not legal but was good enough for the couple at the time. They didn't even have rings at the time, with the chapel's owner saying they tossed fresh roses to seal the deal.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," the caption on photos from the moment read. "Practice makes perfect." Now that they've got the legal portion of their coupling out of the way, they can plan for the glamour event in Italy this spring.

The couple were engaged back in October and had been dating for ten months at the time, taking the next step in their longtime friendship. After the wedding, the next step will be having a kid together. "Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It's very important -- and exciting -- to them," a source told ET. "Kourtney and Travis' kids get along well. Overall, the dynamic is supportive and healthy."