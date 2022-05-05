Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Had Sad Reaction After Learning of Mom's Engagement to Travis Barker

✖

Kourtney Kardashian's kids had a tough time adjusting to her engagement to Travis Barker. In Hulu's new episode of The Kardashians, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, but absent from the engagement party were the three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

"For us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would've been really hard for all of us, so this is the right thing to do," Kris Jenner said of the decision to leave her grandchildren out of the event, despite inviting Barker's kids – Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18. After the big surprise, Kourtney admitted that she was disappointed her children weren't there to celebrate with her, telling the cameras, "I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision kind of, like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best."

When she tried to reach out to her kids to tell them the big news, Penelope broke down into tears on FaceTime. "Penelope took it hard," the Poosh founder said in a confessional. "I think it's a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she just doesn't know what it means." Reign, meanwhile, called the news "not exciting," and Kourtney wasn't even able to reach Mason at first.

Sister Khloé Kardashian said of the kids' less-than-thrilled reactions, "I think they think they're losing their dad. I don't think they think they're losing their mom. They think their dad is gone and you're replacing him. When you're a kid, you think you have to pick one. [Penelope's] reaction is understandably OK, but there's nothing wrong with Travis."

Visiting Disick after the party, Khloé asked how the kids were handling the big news. "They were upset. They didn't understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren't there," Disick shared. "... Me personally, if I got engaged 50 minutes away, I'd say, 'Someone get in the car and drive the kids here.' [Penelope] would've been ecstatic. We're acting like the place is 10 hours away."

When it came to his own handling of Kourtney's engagement, Disick said, "They can have their life. I just don't want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do. I just don't want to lose the dynamic of having of all of you guys." Kourtney said in a confessional that she was being "sensitive" to Disick's feelings, adding, "Someday we'll all be able to get along. We have to. The kids feel it. That's the most important thing." The Kardashians drops a new episode Thursdays on Hulu.