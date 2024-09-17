Ashley Tisdale Shares First Photo and Name of Baby No. 2

Ashley Tisdale is officially a mother of two. The Disney alum shared in March that she and husband, Christopher French, were expecting baby number two, nine years after they got married and three years after welcoming their first child, Jupiter. Tisdale took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to share a sweet photo of her newest little bundle of joy, with her hand, French's hand, and Jupiter's hand surrounding the newest member of the family.

"Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you," Tisdale wrote. "She landed 9.6.24." While many fans were probably hoping that she would go with a name like "Sharpay," "Maddie," or "Candace" to pay homage to her Disney days, Emerson Clover is definitely an acceptable name and very cute. Just from the looks of the post, it seems like Mom and baby are doing just fine, as well as the rest of the happy family. The singer has wasted no time in taking little Emerson on adventures. Just recently, the family took a trip to the beach for Emerson's first time, days after Tisdale and French celebrated their 10th anniversary.

Tisdale has also been keeping fans updated throughout her pregnancy journey, while she continued to be a working mom. She's been hard at work on the brand-new Phineas and Ferb series as well as growing her wellness and beauty brands, Being Frenshe and Frenshe, respectively, as well as her interior design company Frenshe Interiors. Tisdale was even pregnant at the same time as High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens, who welcomed her first baby with husband Cole Tucker over the summer. She will likely be taking some time off from her many projects to spend time with her family, and it wouldn't be surprising if she continued to update fans on Instagram since she posts about her family quite a lot.

Ashley Tisdale got engaged to singer Christopher French in 2013 after dating for over a year. The two tied the knot in as mall private ceremony in Santa Barbara in September 2014. In September 2020, Tisdale revealed she was expecting her first child, born in March the following year. They are clearly still going strong after 10 years, and it's exciting to see them starting this new chapter in their lives. It coincidentally comes as Tisdale is working on the previously mentioned new Phineas and Ferb series, which is already making those who grew up with the show feel old. Knowing that Tisdale is now a mother of two makes it even worse, but in the best possible way.