'The Challenge' All-Star Weds in California Farm Wedding: Congrats to KellyAnne Judd

Congrats are in order for The Challenge: All Stars' KellyAnne Judd, who recently became a wife. In an exclusive with PEOPLE, the MTV reality star shared photos and behind-the-scenes details of her special day. She tied the knot in California on September 14 to her partner of six years, Max Alpert. The happy bride and groom were accompanied by their dogs after Judd walked down the aisle with her dad and her pup, Hayven, with her noting her father and dog were the "first two men she ever loved." They even made sure a dog-friendly environment was top of the list for venues.

They ended up getting married in a beach town at Carmel-by-the-Sea where they said had every amenity they could ask for. They said having a venue for "all types of people to get married," was paramount. "A lot of what I said for the venue; a good bar, good food, late night! And easy to get back to your room when you want the party to end," Judd explained.

Their wedding was curated for them as a couple, with them penning their own vows. The ceremony was soundtracked by live trio band The Montage who played classical music.

Judd's close friend, Tamrah, officiated the wedding. She met her husband at one of Tamrah's birthday parties in Aspen.

The proposal was just as special as the wedding. The couple traveled to Paris for a vacation filled with "sightseeing, restaurants and spas." Alpert asked for her hand in marriage in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"He actually brought a napkin from the hotel because it was a little muddy outside, and he put it down so he could get on one knee and still be able to go out with me afterwards to celebrate," she said, adding,. "My heart still flutters when I think about it ... I might add he did very nicely on the ring. I'm so glad I didn't have to make that decision."

Judd says the wedding planning process was great but stressful as she was filming two different TV shows simultaneously. But it turned out great. She donned a lace-embellished gown from Galiah Lahav's bridal couture collection with a long, double-layered veil. The couple will have a "mini honeymoon" in Big Sur, Calif.,