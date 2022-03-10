Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on Intense PDA at Public Beach

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can’t keep their hands off of one another! The engaged couple was spotted at the Montage Resort in Laguna Beach by TMZ eyewitnesses, locking lips in a passionate, sandy makeout session that drew the attention of their fellow beachgoers. In photos obtained by the outlet, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen straddling her fiancé as they smooch, as he pulls her jeans down slightly.

Things got so intense a nearby family reportedly walked up to them, and although the conversation wasn’t overheard, Kardashian and Barker soon ran down to the ocean to cool off and splash around. The engaged couple previously declared their love for one another on the beach, with the Blink-182 drummer popping the question on the sandy shores back in October 2021. While there’s been no word on a wedding date yet, the two are reportedly working on adding to their blended family with a baby.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.” The Poosh founder is already mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, and is open to IVF if a pregnancy doesn’t happen easily.

“Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting,” the insider added. “Both of them are certain it’s the right path.” Before dating Barker, The Kardashians star was open about wanting a fourth child, even documenting her egg freezing experience on Season 15 of KUWTK. “I froze [my eggs] and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for – you never know,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2021. “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’”