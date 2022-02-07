‘The Kardashians’ Announces Hulu Premiere Date

The Kardashian family is officially headed back to your TV screens. On Monday, Hulu announced the premiere date for the family’s newest reality series, which is aptly titled The Kardashians. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see the famous family in action again.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, April 14. Following the premiere, new episodes of the reality series will drop on Thursdays. Of course, the show stars all of the Kardashian-Jenner names that you’ve come to know, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Given that the family is always in the news, you can rest assured that there will be much to talk about in the upcoming series.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZr3r0KjcFW/

In addition to sharing news about The Kardashians‘ release date, Hulu also unveiled a new promo for the show. The video shows each of the family members in a respective glass case, a nod to how their lives are going to be put on display in The Kardashians. The official synopsis for the new series notes that fans will be given an “all access pass” into the famous family. It reads, “From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Kardashian fans have been eagerly awaiting this new series ever since Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end on the E! network. Back in September 2020, it was announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be ending after 20 seasons. At the time, Kim wrote on social media that the family made the “difficult decision” to end the series. She continued, “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Three months after announcing the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it was reported that the family was going to film a new reality show for Hulu. Production on The Kardashians reportedly began in September 2021. It’s unclear exactly what will be featured on the show at this point. But, in that span of time, Kylie announced her second pregnancy, Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker, and Kim’s love life has taken an even more public turn. So, there will likely be a ton in store for viewers of The Kardashians.