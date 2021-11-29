Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Showcase PDA in Her Daughter’s TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking on the TikTok trends! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had some fun with her fiancé and her 9-year-old daughter Penelope on the video app Sunday in a sweet moment captured on camera.

Taking on a popular TikTok trend on the joint account Kardashian shares with her and Scott Disick’s little girl, Penelope, Kardashian and Barker start spinning around to the song “Helikopter” by Fazlija. The turns appear to make Kardashian a little dizzy, as she can be seen falling into the Blink-182 drummer’s arms as Penelope keeps the trend going.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian and her kids – Penelope, 11-year-old son Mason and 6-year-old son Reign – recently returned from a trip to Mexico, where they celebrated Barker’s birthday ahead of Thanksgiving. The crew went horseback riding and enjoyed the time together, while the Poosh founder clapped back at a commenter who snarked that she was “finally” spending time with her children. “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life,” she wrote in response.

Kardashian and Barker also spent time over the holiday weekend with the musician’s two kids he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Landon, 18 and Alabama, 15 – as well as Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter Atiana.

Kardashian and Barker have also been preparing for their upcoming nuptials after getting engaged in a stunning beach proposal in October. The two had been friends for years but only began dating in January 2021 before going public in February of that year.

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September about watching the lovebirds grow as a couple. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade,” she said of the two. The KKW Beauty founder also weighed in on her sister’s “cute,” PDA with Barker, which DeGeneres noted was “a lot.” Kim responded, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. …You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”