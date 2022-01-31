Travis Barker Shares Steamy PDA Photo With Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I Would Die 4 U’

Travis Barker is shouting his love for Kourtney Kardashian to the world! The Blink-182 drummer, 46, declared just how far his love for his fiancée goes as he shared a steamy PDA pic to Instagram Saturday. The musician and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, were all bundled up as they shared a kiss outside in the shot, which Barker captioned, “I Would Die 4 U,” in reference to the Prince song from the 1984 album Purple Rain.

Kardashian responded to his caption in the comment section, replying, “You, I would die for you.” Fans of the couple couldn’t help but root for the pair after witnessing that display, with one person commenting, “Now that’s a love I want to find.” Another added, “If my love isn’t like this, I don’t want it,” as a third chimed in, “The love between you 2 is so pure!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Barker popped the question to Kardashian in October, less than a year after they confirmed their relationship in February 2021 on Instagram. The two have been keeping things relatively low-key since the rose-filled beach proposal, spending time together with their families, including Kardashian’s three kids – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Kardashian and Barker also spent time over the holidays with the musician’s two kids he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Landon, 18 and Alabama, 15 – as well as Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter Atiana.

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian spoke about the couple on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, saying she’s loved watching the two grow as a pair. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade,” she gushed of the two. The Skims founder also commented on her sister’s “cute,” PDA with Barker, even after DeGeneres noted it was “a lot.” Kim defended her sister in response, explaining, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. …You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”