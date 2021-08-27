Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress to Kanye West's 'Donda' Event

✖

Kim Kardashian showed up to Kanye West's most recent Donda event ready to walk down the aisle. As West continues to promote and work on his 10th studio album, which has faced multiple release date delays, he held another listening event at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night, with Kardashian taking her support from the audience to the stage when she walked out in a wedding dress and veil.

The moment went down during the final song of the night, "No Child Left Behind," and after West had already brought out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, as well as other special guests, and even appeared to set himself on fire. In front of a replica of West's childhood home, Kardashian stepped onto the stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown, according to TMZ, which was paired with a veil. The Daily Mail reports that at one point, a smiling West looked to be holding a Bible, and video shared to a fan account following the final song of the night appeared to show West and Kardashian holding hands as they exited the venue. The moment, which sparked a flurry of reactions from fans speculating as to what it may mean, was dubbed "insanely beautiful!!!" in a tweet by Khloe Kardashian later that evening.

The outfit seemed a peculiar choice given the ongoing rumors that Kardashian and West are rekindling their romance. The couple, who married in 2014 and share four children together, are currently separated, with Kardashian having filed divorce papers in February after seven years of marriage. However, as West continues to work on Donda, Kardashian has showed ample amounts of support. Kardashian has attended each of the three listening events, and even wore a bulletproof vest emblazoned with "Donda." Meanwhile, in the song Lord I Need You, West said she is "still in love" with him.

However, despite the speculation, sources close to the former couple have insisted in multiple statements to TMZ that Kardashian and West are not back together. Rather, they are "forever family" and always have, and will continue, to support one another as they move forward with their lives outside of marriage.

Named after his late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007 following plastic surgery complications, Donda is West's 10th studio album and his first since Kardashian filed for divorce. The album follows his 2019 gospel-themed album Jesus Is King, which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.