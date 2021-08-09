Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is 'Still in Love' With Him

✖

Months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage, Kanye West said she is "still in love”"with him. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper held his second Donda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where revealed his newest song, Lord I Need You, which seems to reference the former couple's ongoing divorce.

In the song, which will be included on the album, West raps, "Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," according to Style Caster. The lyrics are seemingly in reference to Kardashian, who attended both of West's Donda listening parties with their four children – daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. Attending the latest listening party, Kardashian wore a bulletproof vest emblazoned with "Donda." She also shared photos and videos of the event on her Instagram account.

Donda, the musician’s 10th studio album, is West's first album since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King as well as his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. The album seems to be heavily influenced by West's family and recent experiences. Along with the lyrics in Lord I Need You, West in one song sings, "Daddy, how could you leave?" lyrics that BuzzFeed News suggests could be a reference to his children’s reaction to the divorce.

However, lyrics about his divorce are most prevalent in the song Love Unconditionally, which opens with a voiceover of West's late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 at the age of 58, stating, "Two lessons that he passed along to his children. The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally." During the first listening party, West rapped, "No matter what, you never abandon your family… I'm losing my family, I'm losing my family." According to CNN, during the second listening party, he updated the lyrics to sing, "I'm losing all my family, darling, come back to me." Other lyrics in the song include: "She's screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave? / Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?" Although Donda was initially set to release on Friday, July 23, the album has been delayed numerous times. A release date is not confirmed.