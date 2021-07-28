Kanye West Seemingly Shares Photo of His Room at Atlanta Stadium

✖

Kanye West is giving fans a glimpse into his rumored new pad. After reports surfaced Sunday that the rapper was staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as he puts the finishing touches on his 10th studio album Donda, West on Tuesday took to social media to apparently share a photo of his room at the stadium.

The image, shared to West's Instagram account just days after TMZ's report, showed a stripped-back room looking more like a locker room than a cozy bedroom. The minimal living space includes a twin-sized bed, a classic locker room locker, which had just a few pieces of clothing in it, and a TV. Aside from the bed and clothes rack, there was some evidence of West’s style in the room, with several pairs of Yeezy sneakers on the floor, as well as an open suitcase. West did not share any further images of the room, though he did share video of spectators attending an Atlanta United soccer match at the venue.

The image came after TMZ reported over the weekend that West was temporarily living in the stadium as he completes his album Donda. Citing "sources with direct knowledge," the outlet said West and his team created a studio space and living quarters and also hired a chef to prepare his meals inside the stadium. On Monday, a representative for the performer who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed West's current living arrangements to the Associated Press.

The musician reportedly opted to make the Mercedes-Benz Stadium his home after he held a massive listening party there on Thursday, July 22. The "Donda Listening Event" happened in front of a sold-out crowd, with West's ex, Kim Kardashian, and their four children – daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm – also in attendance. Khloé Kardashian, Shaquille O'Neal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi, and Jadakiss also attended. According to Billboard, the event started two hours late and West came out while the music began playing, but did not say a word. Following the event, West was spotted at an Atlanta United FC game in the stadium wearing the same outfit he wore during the Thursday listening party.

Named after his late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007 following plastic surgery complications, Donda is West's 10th studio album and his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February. It follows his 2019 gospel-themed album Jesus Is King, which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album. Donda was initially set to release on Friday, July 23, but is now expected for a Friday, Aug. 6 release date.