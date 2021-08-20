Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite Amid Divorce

✖

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are keeping things civil as they move forward with their divorce. The exes were photographed grabbing lunch together in Malibu Thursday in pictures obtained by TMZ. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were without their four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — marking their first solo outing in a very long time.

The ex-couple looked to be keeping things on the down-low as they dined together, although they did have security in tow. The reality personality and "Good Morning" artist married in Florence, Italy in May 2014, but filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years together. Since then, the couple has kept their co-parenting relationship relatively private and Kardashian has made sure to support her ex on a number of occasions.

While West continues the lengthy release of his upcoming 10th studio album, Donda, the KKW Beauty founder has made sure to attend both of his listening events in Atlanta with their children. West appears to be making commentary about the end of his marriage in some of the songs he's been premiering, rapping during the first, "No matter what, you never abandon your family… I'm losing my family, I'm losing my family."

He also teased his dynamic with his estranged wife in "Lord I Need You," rapping, "Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me." Meanwhile, Kardashian has been speaking positively about West's influence on her during their relationship, saying he helped her with her confidence during Wednesday's episode of the We Are Supported By... podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.

"I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment," Kardashian said. She added that while she "used to be such a people pleaser" she has since learned the importance of "just being myself first," regardless of other people's opinions on her.