Kim Kardashian Channels 'Pulp Fiction' in Full Body Black Suit at Latest Kanye West Listening Party

✖

Kim Kardashian made a splash on Thursday night when she attended her ex-husband Kanye West's second album listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kardashian was wearing a head-to-toe black bondage-inspired outfit from Balenciaga, complete with thigh-high boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top, and a face mask that covered her entire head. West wore a simpler but still coordinated Balenciaga outfit, complete with full face mask, while also adding a bulletproof vest emblazoned with Donda, the name of his upcoming album.

Kardashian also brought the couple's four children -- daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 -- to the event in matching black outfits. Kardashian shared photos and videos of the event on her Instagram account. Thursday was the second listening event for the album, which was named after West's late mother Donda West, who died due to plastic surgery complications in 2007 at the age of 58. The record is West's first since 2019's gospel album Jesus Is King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Between the two listening parties, West lived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to focus on finishing the album. West even confirmed the reports by sharing a photo of the bare room he was using as a bedroom. West also live-streamed from the room. Sources told The Blast West paid $150,000 a day to live there.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February after months of rumors that their relationship was in trouble. One song on Donda reportedly referenced the divorce. One track reportedly featured West repeatedly saying the line, "I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family," reports BuzzFeed News. Another song included a recording of West's late mother Donda saying, "No matter what, you never abandon your family."

Their divorce was a major topic during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series finale in June. During their marriage, they split time between California and West's ranch in Wyoming. At first, Kardashian was fine with this arrangement, but when she turned 40, she realized that she did not want to live in a different state with her husband. "No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. I thought, 'That's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me. And that's not what I want," she said.

Before the listening party, a source told PEOPLE that West "accepted" that Kardashian sought a divorce. "He wants the best for his kids," the source explained. "He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family."