Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Is Reportedly Still a 'Thorn' in Her Side

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock may be divorced, but they're apparently still working out their issues. Us Weekly reported that Blackstock has been a "thorn" in Clarkson's side following their divorce proceedings. The news came out at the same time that it was reported that Blackstock moved out of the Montana home they once shared.

Two years after they originally parted ways, Blackstock has moved out of Clarkson's Montana ranch. Under the terms of their divorce settlement, he was entitled to live at the residence until June 1 as long as he paid rent to his ex-wife to the tune of $12,500 per month. Even though Blackstock did move out of the ranch, he reportedly "wanted to fight the order but was ultimately talked out of it" according to a source.

The pair have long gone their separate ways, but sources added that Blackstock "is always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side." The situation surrounding the Montana ranch was one of the many issues at stake between Clarkson and Blackstock. The American Idol winner initially wished to evict her ex from the residence. However, after Blackstock claimed that he needed the ranch for business, a judge ruled that he could stay as long as he paid the costs for maintaining the ranch, which amounted to $81,000 per month.

In March, the estranged couple settled many of the terms of their divorce. Blackstock was allowed to stay at the Montana ranch until June 1. According to their agreement, the pair's two children, River and Remy, would visit their father at the ranch one weekend per month since Clarkson has primary custody. As for Blackstock's plans since moving out, a source said, "He will spend most of the summer in Montana and will have unlimited access to the ranch. He plans on traveling to Los Angeles to see the kids, but it won't be on a routine basis."

The agreement also determined how much spousal and child support Blackstock would receive from his ex-wife. Clarkson pays $45,601 in child support to her ex-husband each month. He also receives $115,000 in spousal support, a figure that he is entitled to until January 2024. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized this past March.