Kelly Clarkson Faces Major Setback in Fight to Evict Ex Brandon Blackstock From Ranch

Kelly Clarkson’s ongoing legal issues with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock faced a “major setback” recently with the daytime talk show host losing a courtroom fight to her former manager. A source familiar with the situation spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about what happened, explaining, “Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded soley to her.”

The source continued, “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.” The outlet reports that Clarkson addressed the court virtually on Nov. 11, pleading her case for why she wanted Blackstock to vacate the premises. However, the source says that “the judge sided with Brandon and ruled in his favor, the order just hasn’t been formally signed off on.” At this time, neither Clarkson nor her legal council appear to have made any public statements regarding the situation.

Clarkson and Blackstock reportedly first met in 2006, while he was married to Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock shares two children with Ashworth: 18-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth. The pair divorced in 2012, the same year he began dating and became engaged to Clarkson. They married in 2013 and share two children: a daughter named River and a son named Remington. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, with the divorce being finalized in August 2021.

The former couple’s divorce has played out publicly, with many details emerging over the past few months. One big revelation came when a judge ruled that Clarkson would be awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep. According to Us Weekly, the “Since U Been Gone” singer referred to the property as a “financial burden” in legal documents filed on Monday.

In addition to being awarded to the ranch, the judge also upheld the couple’s prenuptial agreement. This led to Clarkson being granted several other assets. Blackstock had reportedly contested the prenup but was shut down by the judge’s ruling. Initially, Blackstock seemed to be on a path to getting the Montana property as a judge ruled he’d have to be financially responsible for it. That ultimately did not end up being the case, however.