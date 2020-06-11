Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock After Almost 7 Years of Marriage

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage, Entertainment Tonight reports. The couple shares two children, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. According to court documents, Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles court on June 4. Last month, the pair put their $10 million custom-built Los Angeles home on the market — and just months after their Tennessee mansion went on sale.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 after they began dating in 2011. The couple announced their engagement in December 2012 and tied the knot in October 2013 at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee. River was born in June 2014 and Remington arrived in April 2016. Blackstock is also dad to daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, and after becoming engaged to Blackstock, Clarkson told Ryan Seacrest that "I actually really dig the mom thing."

(Photo: Getty / Steve Granitz)

In 2015, Clarkson told Redbook her husband was not her "other half," and alluded to the two being very independent. "He's a whole and I'm a whole," she explained. "I've never believed in someone taking care of me, and that's probably because I grew up poor and without a lot of family stability."

She also got candid about the couple's sex life, telling the magazine, "I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex. That is never going to happen. We put each other first. I call it the oxygen-mask mentality — take care of yourself first!" The Texas native addressed the topic again during a December 2019 episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I was single for many years. So, I have children [now], and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed," she said. "That’s not a lie, that's real! And it's not weird, it's natural."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Clarkson, Blackstock and their kids were quarantining together at their ranch in Montana. Clarkson and Blackstock often spent time at the ranch and Clarkson told Us Weekly in 2019 that they both love nature. "We both love getting out in nature, we love the country and we are not really city people," she said. "It is nice to go out and have your kids do stuff outside and in nature. So that is what we will be doing the whole time. You won't find me. I will be lost in a ranch!"