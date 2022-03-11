Kelly Clarkson Reportedly in a ‘Great Place’ After Finalizing Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is “happy” to officially be closing the chapter on her divorce from her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The former couple closed their divorce proceedings this week and sources tell People Magazine that the “Stronger” singer is doing very well given the news.

“Kelly is obviously happy to have the divorce finalized,” the source says. “The kids have always been her main priority through everything. She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she’s also busier than ever with her career. She’s in a great place.”

Clarkson and Blackstock called it quits in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences after seven years of marriage. They share two children: daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5. The parents settled on a joint custody agreement for their two children, who will stay primarily with Clarkson at her home in Los Angeles.

“Kelly always worked so hard and is a great mom,” a second source shared. “She is very relieved that the divorce is settled. She just wants to be with her children.” The source adds things were far less than perfect within their marriage saying that they “had many issues.” However, Clarkson “never expected the divorce to be so dramatic.”

In their split, Blackstock has agreed to maintain ownership of the couple’s “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses,” multiple trucks including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, as well as other vehicles like their ATV and multiple CAT snowmobiles. He also takes home a golf simulator and a small collection of Patek Phillippe watches.

Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock $115,000 per month in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, but she will keep ownership of their two Montana properties. As Blackstock continues to stay at the ranch until June, he’ll be expected to pay Clarkson $2,000 a month. The daytime TV host was awarded ownership of the family pets and several cars including a Ford F-250, Ford Bronco, a Porsche Cayenne, and a flight simulator.

After filing to be legally declared single last July and having the request granted in August, Clarkson filed legal documents to officially have her name changed to Kelly Brianne last month.