Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Finally Settled

Kelly Clarkson is officially a single woman. On Tuesday, it was reported that her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized, per TMZ. The singer originally filed for divorce from her ex in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage.

As a part of their divorce settlement, Clarkson will have primary custody of their two kids — River and Remington. Blackstock, who lives in Montana, will be entitled to have the children for one weekend per month for the time being. If he does move, their custody agreement will be reevaluated. Even though Blackstock only has custody of the kids once per month, he is still getting child support. Per their agreement, he will receive $45,600 per month from Clarkson. Just like the terms of the custody agreement, this figure could change in the future.

As for the estranged couple’s assets, Clarkson will be able to keep the pair’s Montana ranch. However, Blackstock will be able to reside there until June 1. In the meantime, he will have to pay his ex-wife rent totaling $12,500 per month. The judge, L.A. Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon, affirmed the validity of the pair’s prenuptial agreement despite the fact that Blackstock challenged it. As a result, Clarkson will be able to keep her earnings (TMZ noted that she makes around $20 million per year). Although, he will still get spousal support until January 2024 to the tune of $115,000 per month. Additionally, Clarkson will pay her ex-husband $1.3 million as a part of the settlement.

The finalization of the pair’s divorce comes shortly after Clarkson petitioned the court to make a major change to her name. In late February, it was reported that Clarkson asked the court to remove both “Blackstock” and “Clarkson” from her legal name. She asked a judge to sign off on her request to legally go by her first and middle name, Kelly Brianne. TMZ reported that the American Idol alum made the decision because of a strained relationship with her father. But, rest assured that she will continue to go by “Kelly Clarkson” for professional purposes.

As previously mentioned, Clarkson filed to divorce Blackstock in June 2020. They originally tied the knot in 2013 after they began dating two years prior. Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed their first child together, daughter River, in 2014 and their second child, son Remington, in 2016.