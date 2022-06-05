Kelly Clarkson Plotting Special Summer After Talk Show Changes, Divorce

✖

Like much of the world, Kelly Clarkson is looking forward to summer vacation. The American Idol winner and talk show host is taking a much-needed break from all she has going on in life. Following a hectic schedule filming her talk show, a taxing divorce, and more personal stuff, the singer is excited to take some time off. It'll be the first time in her adult life that she's taken extended time off, aside from having her two children.

"The first time since I'm 16 years old, I am taking my summer off," she told E! News. "And it's one of those things, I feel bad because things come up, but at some point, you know, you've just got to be able to, like, set the dates and say nothing will interfere with this time. Because it's precious, and especially for a single, working mom, like, it's exhausting, like you go to work and you come home. You're constantly on, like, doing something, and it's nice, you know?"

As for how she's going to spend her time, Clarkson says she plans to spend it leisurely. "I'm just gonna have time with my kids out on my ranch in Montana, and we're just gonna be doing nothing. Like, you know, riding around on four-wheelers and taking picnics, and hiking and cooking and just doing fun stuff," she said. "So you know, scavenger hunts, that kind of stuff. Like stuff we love to do that we don't always have time when we're balancing and juggling everything."

Clarkson will be back for another season of her talk show and also co-hosted the inaugural reality competition series American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. additionally, she also released new music, including a Christmas song in 2021 amid her ongoing divorce proceedings from her ex and former manager, Brandon Blackstock. The divorce has since been finalized, with custody and a major financial settlement worked out between the two.

Blackstock will get $115k monthly in spousal support payments. They will also share custody of their two children and alternate major American holidays. Blackstock was also ordered to vacate their large Montana ranch.