Kelly Clarkson’s Monthly Spousal Support Payment Revealed in Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock has reportedly been settled, with the spousal support payment that she’ll be making now confirmed. According to People, the former American Idol champ will give Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.2 million, as well as monthly payments of $115,000 in spousal support until January 2024. Additionally, she will make monthly child support payments of $45,601 for their two children. The child support payments are said to have begun on Feb. 1. The couple also agreed to share custody of their children.

Clarkson and Blackstock reportedly first met in 2006, while he was married to Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock shares two children with Ashworth: 18-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth. The pair divorced in 2012, the same year he began dating and became engaged to Clarkson. They married in 2013 and share two children: a 7-year-old daughter named River and a 5-year-old son named Remington. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, with the divorce being finalized in August 2021.

The former couple’s divorce has played out publicly, with many details emerging over the past few months. According to Us Weekly, the singer — born Kelly Brianne Clarkson — also filed paperwork in a Texas court, asking that a judge sign off on allowing her to legally change her name to “Kelly Brianne.” It is unclear if this means she would be dropping “Clarkson” from all of her current branding, such as her hit daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Us Weekly reports that, in the legal petition, Clarkson stated that she has "a desire" to be referred to by her first and middle names because her "new name more fully reflects who I am." The outlet also reported that a hearing regarding the request is currently set for March 28.

One big revelation came when a judge ruled that Clarkson would be awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep. According to Us Weekly, the “Since U Been Gone” singer referred to the property as a “financial burden” in previously filed legal documents. In addition to being awarded to the ranch, the judge also upheld the couple’s prenuptial agreement. This led to Clarkson being granted several other assets. Most recently, it was revealed that Blackstock will receive a small percentage of the ranch’s value, equating to over $900,000.