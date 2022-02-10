Kanye West Reportedly in ‘Open Relationship’ With Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox continue their very public love affair, but they want to make It clear that they are not exclusive. Page Six reports that the new couple has an open relationship and both are seeing other people as well. “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” a source from Fox’s camp revealed. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

West was recently seen out with Instagram model and Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones. Additionally, Fox Is reportedly “talking to” an unknown man on the East Coast.

While West has been linked to both Jones and Fox recently, he is still technically married to Kardashian. The reality star originally filed for divorce from her husband, with whom she shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, in February 2021. It was initially reported that the divorce would be a simple one as they had a pre-nuptial agreement. Although, thanks to recent serious allegations from West, it seems as though their split has become a contentious one.

Kardashian was featured on the cover of Vogue‘s March issue and engaged in an interview about her life. Naturally, the topic of her marriage came up and the reality star shared the epiphany she had that led to her decision to file for divorce from West.

Kardashian related that she’s been focusing on her happiness more so lately. Over the past couple of years, she realized that she needed to put her happiness first. As a result, she knew that she had to split from West, as that was a decision that was best for her. “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she told the outlet. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.”

Kardashian said that she’s putting her happiness first by planning to “eat well, work out, have more fun,” and “spend more time with my kids and the people that make me happy.” While she didn’t mention him by name, the reality star did note that she had a great time on vacation with her new beau Pete Davidson. She explained, “I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on f**king vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean. I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’”