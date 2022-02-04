Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA at Her Birthday Celebration

Kanye West is apparently happy in love with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. The Donda rapper helped Fox ring in her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 2 during Fox’s birthday celebration with her close friends at NYC French Eatery, Lucien. Several photos and video clips have been surfacing on social media capturing West, 44, smiling sitting alongside Fox as she opened gifts. Fox displayed a new necklace she received for the occasion. In a separate video, Fox and West, who now goes by Ye, showed off some PDA as one of Fox’s friends filmed them while Ye wrapped his arms around her.

Fox also shared her own footage. In a clip from the night she posted to her personal Instagram Story, she smiles as she blew out candles on a few different cakes presented to her. In another post, Ye is next to Fox as she holds a cake that reads, “Happy Birthday Julia.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ye and Fox have been hot and heavy since meeting during the New Year holiday. They’ve been practically inseparable since. Days after their first meeting, Fox spoke with Interview Magazine detailing their budding romance. She revealed that Ye revamped her closet, as he did with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and has directed an impromptu photoshoot for her. Fox made it known that she was happy to see where the relationship with Ye was going.

Since then, the couple has been spotted in matching outfits in true Ye fashion in LA, Paris, and Miami. Fox is refuting claims that she’s with Ye for clout.

“It’s funny ’cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said on her podcast, Forbidden Fruit. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Kardashian filed for divorce to end her marriage to Ye in February 2021. She’s since begun dating SNL star, Pete Davidson.