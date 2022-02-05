The Extravagant Gifts Kanye West Showered Julia Fox and Her Friends With for Her Birthday

Ye is feeling generous towards his new girlfriend Julia Fox, and her friends are reaping the benefits. The rapper – who officially changed his name from Kanye West to Ye – celebrated Fox’s 32nd birthday with her on Wednesday. A source close to them told Entertainment Tonight that Ye brought four pricey Hermès Birkin purses to the party.

Ye reportedly gave a Birkin bag to Fox and one to each of the three friends she had with her. They all got dinner at the upscale French restaurant Lucien in New York City, and the gifts went over well. The insider said: “Julia was eating up the attention. She loved having all her favorite people in one room with Ye at her side. Ye was totally in his element. He loves making her and her friends feel special.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Witnesses said that Ye and Fox left the restaurant at midnight, and it’s not clear if the party went on. Fox’s friendTommy Dorfman posted some photos of the evening on social media, including several where the pricey purses were on display. The bags reportedly retail for about $10,000 each.

Fox shared a video from the night, but only on her Instagram Story, which has now expired. It showed her smiling and blowing out the candles on several birthday cakes. One clip even showed her standing next to Ye.

Fox is based in New York City full-time, and her claim-to-fame movie Uncut Gems is set there. Ye has been spending more and more time in NYC since he began seeing Fox, but he still has homes in Florida and California. While Ye makes big moves in his romance with Fox, his divorce from Kim Kardashian is still heated.

Last week, Ye made a furious post on Instagram after seeing that his eldest daughter had her own TikTok account. Kardashian responded in a lengthy Instagram Story post of her own, breaking her public silence on the bad blood between them.

Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately… hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”