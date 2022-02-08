Kanye West Spotted With Kim Kardashian Lookalike at Same Club as Kendall Jenner

Kanye West brought a major dose of awkwardness to the club recently. Us Weekly reported that West was spotted with a Kim Kardashian lookalike while attending a party at Nice Guy in Los Angeles. To make the outing all the more interesting, Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

On Monday, West held a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2. After, he went to the Sunny Vodka party which was being held at Nice Guy. He wasn’t alone though, as one of his guests was model Chaney Jones. Us Weekly noted that Jones’ outfit seemed to be inspired by Kardashian, as she wore a black catsuit, knee-high boots, and blue glasses. The look is incredibly reminiscent of one donned by Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards in late 2021, which saw some comparing the reality star to Batman.

Chaney Jones gave off major Kim Kardashian vibes in a black catsuit while partying with Kanye West & Travis Scott https://t.co/wZiWQnXHRK pic.twitter.com/ZQ1xp9Db6j — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 8, 2022

According to Us Weekly, this is the first time that Jones has been seen together with West. However, they were seen in Malibu on Jan. 30 and both attended a basketball game placed by the Donda Doves, a team made up of those attending West’s Donda Academy. Jones first sparked conversation about her connection to West when she posted a photo of herself in an all-leather get-up similar to ones worn by Kardashian. She captioned the post with, “His muse.”

West and Jones’ outing comes amid the rapper’s highly-publicized romance with Julia Fox. Despite speculation about the potential end of their relationship, the two are reportedly still dating, per Page Six. The publication reported that West and Fox are in an open relationship, with a source saying that “they’re evolved beings.” They added, “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy. There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

While West has been linked to both Jones and Fox recently, he is still technically married to Kardashian. The reality star originally filed for divorce from her husband, with whom she shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, in February 2021. It was initially reported that the divorce would be a simple one as they had a pre-nuptial agreement. Although, thanks to recent, serious allegations from West, it seems as though their split has become a contentious one.