Kim Kardashian Reveals Epiphany That Led to Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is getting real about the end of her marriage to Kanye West. Kardashian was featured on the cover of Vogue‘s March issue and engaged in an interview about her life. Naturally, the topic of her marriage came up and the reality star shared the epiphany she had that led to her decision to file for divorce from West.

Kardashian related that she’s been focusing on her happiness more so lately. Over the past couple of years, she realized that she needed to put her happiness first. As a result, she knew that she had to split from West, as that was a decision that was best for her. “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she told the outlet. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian said that she’s putting her happiness first by planning to “eat well, work out, have more fun,” and “spend more time with my kids and the people that make me happy.” While she didn’t mention him by name, the reality star did note that she had a great time on vacation with her new beau Pete Davidson. She explained, “I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on f**king vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean. I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’”

Kardashian may have moved on with the Saturday Night Live star, but she’s still in the midst of a divorce from West, with whom she shares four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She initially filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. At the time, it was reported that their divorce proceedings would be on the simpler side as they signed a pre-nuptial agreement. But, a year has passed since her initial filing. Based on some recent, serious allegations from West, it doesn’t seem like their divorce will be a simple matter as originally reported. However, during her conversation with Vogue, Kardashian stressed the importance of having a positive co-parenting relationship with her estranged husband, telling the outlet, “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”