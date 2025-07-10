Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara Spark Romance Rumors

Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady reportedly are enjoying a “summer romance” together.

The single Modern Family star, 53, and NFL legend, 47, have been spotted spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, Page Six reported on Tuesday.

The outlet’s insider source claimed that the “summer romance” began about a week ago, on the Luminara superyacht, the launch of which was also attended by Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Colman Domingo.

Brady and Vergara, however, only had eyes for one another at one of the gala dinners, where they were photographed looking cozy while sitting next to one another. “[Brady] asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source claimed to Page Six.

Tom Brady walks across the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After hitting it off on the yacht, the duo reportedly continued hanging out in Ibiza, although neither A-Lister has addressed reports of their relationship.

Both Brady and Vergara have found themselves single in recent years, as the athlete split from supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen in 2022 and Vergara ended her marriage to Joe Manganiello after seven years in 2024.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” the Griselda star told Spanish newspaper El País after the splite. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

actress Sofia Vergara arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025.

Vergara, who shares adult son Manolo with ex Joe Gonzalez, continued, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”

Brady and Bündchen share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, and the former quarterback is also father to son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen revealed in a 2023 interview with CBS News Sunday Morning that while a divorce was “not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” she had learned to accept that “sometimes you grow together” and “sometimes you grow apart.”