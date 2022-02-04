Kim Kardashian Publicly Fires Back at Kanye West’s ‘Attacks’ Amid Divorce Drama

Kim Kardashian has had enough of her estranged husband Kanye West, now known as Ye, bashing her publicly. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce to end her 7-year marriage to the Yeezy founder in Feb. 2021 and Ye has not been taking it well. Despite him getting chummy over the past month with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, Ye has found ample time to write diss tracks taking shots at his wife’s parenting. More recently, he took to Instagram to complain about their eldest daughter North, 8, having a TikTok account. Ye previously told Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that he doesn’t approve, of such and his latest Instagram rant details more of his struggle. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE,” the Donda rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of North’s latest TikTok video, “I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” Now, Kardashian is fighting back.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kardashian says she’s tried her best to co-parent peacefully with Ye, but he’s making it difficult with his public antics. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately,” she concluded, before shading Ye for his constant changes in his legal team writing, “and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Ye’s post comes after he called out Kardashian in his new single “Eazy” where he spoke about their four children being raised by nannies. Recently, he took to social media alleging he was being kept from their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party and banned from her home, while Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson has been able to spend time there. Ye later said the birthday party issue was a misunderstanding. Regardless, he’s been open about the fact that he feels Kardashian and her family are trying to paint a narrative that he’s unstable.

Ye has fired back, claiming Kardashian is not the sole provider. He also shared a screenshot of TikTok’s requirements that shows the minimum age for a person to have an account is 13.