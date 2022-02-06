Kanye West Alleges Kim Kardashian Said He Hired Hit Man to Kill Her

The contentious divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continues to worsen as the rapper alleged on Instagram that Kardashian had started a rumor that the rapper had put out a hit on her. On Sunday afternoon, West shared a screenshot of a text message that read “Send me Kim’s number” before going on an all-caps rant about his ex.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS,” West wrote in one long run-on sentence. “THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

This accusation comes on the heels of Kardashian making a plea to West to keep their family business private for the sake of their four children. West recently got angry over the fact that his 8-year-old daughter North had a TikTok account, prompting an Instagram statement from Kardashian. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kardashian explained that she’s tried her best to co-parent peacefully with West, but he’s making it difficult with his public antics. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately,” she concluded, before shading Ye for his constant changes in his legal team writing, “and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”