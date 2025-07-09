‘Hart of Dixie’ Star Engaged 2 Years After Divorce

Hart of Dixie star Jaime King has given her “hart” to someone else just two years after her divorce.

A new report from PEOPLE says that the 46-year-old actress is engaged to financial investor Austin Sosa.

One of the magazine’s sources said King is “very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year.”

Rumors around the couple’s engagement status swirled after the White Chicks actress was seen in West Hollywood with a giant diamond ring on her left hand this past Monday.

Not much is known about her fiancée Sosa, although his LinkedIn profile mentions he is an investment banker who graduated from Brigham Young University.

It’s a spot of good news for King, who recently lost a custody battle with ex-husband Kyle Newman for their two sons.

King and Newman married in 2007 and divorced in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. This past March, their long custody battle came to an end when the court ruled that the couple will share legal custody, but Newman will be granted tie-breaking authority and sole physical custody.

She also fell into another spat of legal trouble around the same time this year when she owed her landlord over $42,000 in back rent.