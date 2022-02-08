Pete Davidson Officially Gives His Relationship With Kim Kardashian a Label

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have officially put a label on their relationship. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Davidson opened up about his everyday life. Of course, that meant that he addressed his new romance with his “girlfriend,” Kardashian.

Davidson spoke with PEOPLE about what his life looks like when he isn’t starring on Saturday Night Live or performing stand-up. He told Kay Adams, the host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), that he typically keeps things lowkey, saying, “Well, I don’t really have Instagram – I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.” Davidson continued, “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Since Davidson’s interview with PEOPLE took place over video chat, Adams was able to get a peek into the comedian’s room. Interestingly enough, she noticed that he had a candle with Kardashian’s face on it sitting on his dresser. So, it’s clear that the two are pretty dedicated to each other.

This marked the first time that Davidson has publicly referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend.” The couple was first linked in October, as they first sparked romance rumors when they were seen holding hands while on an outing to an amusement park with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. PEOPLE noted that Davidson and Barker share a mutual friend in Machine Gun Kelly. Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted on several outings since then, including during a celebration for the SNL star’s birthday in November.

While Davidson briefly addressed his relationship, Kardashian has yet to speak out on the matter publicly. However, a source told E! News in late January that she has “fallen hard” for the comedian. According to the insider, the reality star is having “fun” with her new man and it’s been a welcome change of pace for her. They said, “She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She’s doing things she hasn’t done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates. She’s getting to know Pete’s friends and he’s getting to know hers. They are really happy with where things are.”