Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023... beyond blessed and over the moon... I [heart] you [Pelphrey]," the Flight Attendant star wrote in her Instagram post. She included several photos from a gender reveal party, where they cut a cake with a pink layer in the center. She also included several other photos from the past month, including a Polaroid showing off her baby bump. The gender reveal party photos include the date Sept. 22.

"And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever," Pelphrey, 40, added in his own post. The Ozark star shared many of the same pictures Cuoco, 36, included.

Cuoco announced she was dating Pelphrey in early May when she shared an Instagram post with several photos of her "life lately." She included Polaroid photos of the couple together during a mountain getaway. Although that post was deleted when Cuoco wiped her Instagram page clean over the summer, she still has a July post up, wishing Pelphrey a happy birthday.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you is to truly adore you ... the world lit up the day you were born," she wrote. "I love you!!"

Pelphrey has also shared many photos with Cuoco in recent weeks. He accompanied her to the Primetime Emmy Awards in early September, as Cuoco was nominated for The Flight Attendant. Pelphrey was also nominated for his role in Ozark.

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. Cuoco and Cook's divorce was finalized in June. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," Cuoco and Cook said in a joint statement in September 2021.

Cuoco is best known for her breakout role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory. She now stars as Cassie Bowden on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant and voices the title character in Harley Quinn. Her latest movie, Meet Cute, was released on Peacock last month. Pelphrey played Ben Davis in Ozark and Ward Meachum in Iron Fist. He stars in the upcoming film She Said, a dramatization of The New York Times' reporting on Harvey Weinstein.