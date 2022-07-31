Kaley Cuoco Delivers a Special 40th Birthday Tribute to Partner Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco just issued a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, on his 40th birthday. In her tribute, the Big Bang Theory alum noted that her new partner "saved" her in more than one way, as PEOPLE noted. Cuoco's post came a couple of months after she went public with her relationship with the Ozark star.

On Instagram, Cuoco shared a photo of Pelphrey, who posed in the great outdoors. Alongside the image, the Flight Attendant star shared some kind words in honor of her beau's birthday. She wrote, "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born." Cuoco ended her message by writing, "I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

Cuoco first opened up about her new relationship in early May. At the time, she shared numerous photos that depicted her "life lately." She included Polaroids of herself and Pelphrey and another of the Ozark actor planting a kiss on her cheek. Cuoco captioned the photos, "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Pelphrey also shared photos of himself and his girlfriend along with a lengthy caption that featured a quote from "Noah's wall," dated Jan. 31, 2004. His message began, "But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day." Pelphrey continued, "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."

Cuoco was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She later wed Karl Cook in 2018, but they split in 2021. Cuoco and Cook issued a joint statement about their split, telling PEOPLE that they came to the decision together. Their statement began, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary." They continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."