Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's 'Meet Cute' Gets Sci-Fi Twist in First Trailer for Peacock Movie

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's new Peacock rom-com Meet Cute now has its first trailer, and the movie has a clever sci-fi twist that really makes things interesting. Meet Cute is Directed by Alex Lehmann (Netflix' Paddleton), from a script by Noga Pnueli. In addition to Cuoco and Davidson, the film also stars Deborah S. Craig (Hart of Dixie, The Blacklist), Rock Kohli (Inside Amy Schumer), and Sierra Fisk (Piranha 3DD).

In the film, Cuoco's character Sheila meets and falls for Davidson's Gary, a funny and charming guy she meets in a bar. However, it turns out that Sheila has been intentionally reliving the same first over and over again, by way of a tanning-bed-time-machine, and she's even gone further back and changed a few things about Gary, which understandably upsets him when he finds out. Fans of the two stars can check out the new trailer below. The film lands on Peacock on Sept. 21.

Davidson spent years on Saturday Night Live, but recently exited the show. He's been doing more film roles over the past few years, and recently appeared in the critically praised horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. The comedian has also landed an upcoming Peacock series which will loosely be based on his life. Cuoco is well-known for her roles on shows like The Big Bang Theory and Eight Simple Rules... but her most recent TV project is The Flight Attendant, a twisty dark comedy thriller on HBO Max.

Previously, Cuoco sat down for an interview with actor David Spade — one of her 8 Simple Rules... co-stars — for Interview magazine, and she explained what drew her toward The Flight Attendant. "I was flipping through Amazon one afternoon, and I saw a sentence for this book, The Flight Attendant," she recalled. "On the cover was a blonde who kind of looked like me, and the plot was something like 'fun-loving, drunk flight attendant wakes up next to a dead body and doesn't know what to do next and flees.'"

Cuoco continued, "So I called my team and I said, 'You guys, I just read the most amazing book,' even though I did not read it. I said, 'Can we maybe check the rights to this?' And they said, 'Okay, so you read it and this is a book you want?' I'm like, 'Oh, yeah.' I had still not read it. I just had a feeling. Six months later, I had the rights." Finally, the actress revealed, "By then I had read it, and Warner Bros. partnered me with Greg Berlanti's company, which is the best thing that ever happened to me. They made it fly, as they say."