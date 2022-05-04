Kaley Cuoco Reveals Relationship With 'Ozark' Star

✖

Kaley Cuoco has found love again! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, confirmed Tuesday that she and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, 39, are dating as the pair shared sweet posts about one another on Instagram. Cuoco shared a series of photos from her life lately that ended with Polaroids of the pair cuddling up and Pelphrey kissing her on the cheek as she smiles for the camera.

"Life lately," Cuoco captioned the photos. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'" Pelphrey also shared Polaroid photos of him with Cuoco alongside a lengthy caption. "But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he began. "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."

He continued, "It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."

Cuoco and Pelphrey going Instagram official comes just shortly after the Big Bang Theory alum opened up to Glamour about her love life for the magazine's April cover. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she told the outlet at the time. The actress had previously filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September after three years of marriage.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, the former couple said there were no hard feelings as they split. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement read. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."