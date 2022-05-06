'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey Confirms He's Dating Kaley Cuoco With Moving Quote

✖

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco confirmed she is dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday. Pelphrey also shared the news on his own Instagram page, sharing two recent photos of the happy couple. He added a moving quote from "Noah's wall," dated Jan. 31, 2004.

"But nothing can save you," the quote begins. "Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen – the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."

"It is all so familiar and possible," the quote continued. "It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."

Cuoco included the same photo in her post Tuesday, alongside two other pictures of Pelphrey. "Live lately," she wrote. "The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey."

Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She married equestrian Karl Cook in 2018, but they split last year. In an interview with Glamour on April 14, the former The Big Bang Theory star said she would never tie the knot again. "I will never get married again," she said. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

Cuoco also told Extra last month that she was "not dating anybody" at the moment. She spends "a lot of time with my dogs and my friends," she said, as her Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet chimed in that Cuoco was living with her and her husband Evan Jonigkeit. "I'm really enjoying my friends right now – [it is a] special time," Cuoco said.

Pelphrey is best known for playing Ben Davis in Netflix's Ozark. He also won two Daytime Emmy Awards for playing Jonathan Randall on Guiding Light and starred as Ward Meachum on Iron Fist. He also stars in Amazon Prime Video's new series Outer Range and will appear in HBO Max's limited series Love and Death starring Elizabeth Olsen.

"I've thankfully had a very good run recently," Pelphrey, a New Jersey native, recently told The Associated Press. "But it also means I haven't really been home in a long time. I am completely at peace and grateful."