Kaley Cuoco: Major Update on 'Big Bang Theory' Star's Divorce

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have officially reached the end of their marriage. Radar Online reports that Cuoco and Cook settled the terms of their divorce and finalized the details weeks ago. The pair originally announced their split in September 2021.

The Big Bang Theory alum filed court documents on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. In those documents, which Radar Online reportedly obtained, it was stated that a judgment had been made. While exact details have not been revealed, it has been reported that there was an "ironclad prenup" in place.

Cuoco and Cook, a professional equestrian, began dating in 2016, per Entertainment Tonight. After getting engaged on her birthday in November 2017, Cuoco and Cook wed in June 2018. The former couple announced their split in September 2021 via a joint statement.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary." Their statement continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco has since moved on with a new man, Ozark star Tom Pelphrey. To announce her new relationship, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a slideshow of photos that featured what she had been up to lately. The carousel included Polaroids of her and Pelphrey cuddled up with him giving her a kiss on the cheek. She captioned the photos with, "Life lately. 'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Pelphrey also shared some snaps of him and Cuoco on his own page, captioning them, "But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."