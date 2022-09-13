Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Made Red Carpet Debut at 2022 Emmys

Kaley Cuoco just made her red carpet debut with her new man, Tom Pelphrey. E! News reported that Cuoco and Pelphrey appeared on the red carpet together for the Emmy Awards. Both of the actors had something to celebrate during the awards ceremony, as Cuoco was nominated for The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey for Ozark.

Cuoco reportedly wore a pink, high-low Dolce & Gabbana gown for the event while Pelphrey sported a black tuxedo. The two actors were both nominated for their work for this year's ceremony. Pelphrey was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his appearance in Ozark. The award was Guest Actor was handed out during the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 4 and awarded to Colman Domingo from Euphoria.

As for Cuoco, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant. Considering that they were both nominated for Emmys this year, it only makes sense that the couple chose to go red carpet official during Monday's event. Cuoco and Pelphrey first went public with their relationship in May. At the time, they both took to Instagram to share photos featuring their new partner. The Big Bang Theory alum posted a slideshow that included some Polaroids that she and Pelphrey took. She captioned the photos by writing, "Life lately. The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Pelphrey also posted Polaroid images of himself and Cuoco. Alongside the photos, he shared a lengthy caption "from Noah's wall," that read, in part, "Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving." They opened up about their relationship months after Cuoco ended her marriage to Karl Cook. In September 2021, they confirmed their split and issued a joint statement.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement read. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."