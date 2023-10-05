Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Back Together Despite Affair and Assault Accusations Against Allen

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale are giving their marriage another try following the birth of their third child. After initially announcing in April that they "made the decision to separate," and after the country music superstar faced allegations of sexual assault and abuse and also confessed to an affair, a representative for Allen confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that the couple "decided to work on things together and are still together." The rep added that their separation "was never fully seen through legally," despite both Allen and Gale filing divorce papers in Tennessee.

The news comes six months after Allen and his wife first announced their decision to split after nearly two years of marriage. In April, the couple, who tied the knot in May 2021, shared in a joint Instagram statement while sharing news that they were also expecting their third baby, "After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate." The couple added that as they "navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

They said their "number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time." Along with their latest addition, son Cohen Ace James, Allen and Gale are also parents to Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1.

Just days after announcing their separation, the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer filed for divorce on April 28. Gale followed with her own filing two hours later. Both parties listed April 28 as their date of separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. In his divorce filing, Allen asked for joint custody of their two daughters, but Gale requested that the children live primarily with her.

Nearly a month after the couple announced their separation, Allen was sued for sexual battery by his former manager. The woman, who filed anonymously, accused Allen of repeated harassment and sexual abuse over the course of 18 months. In a statement, Allen denied the claims, but admitted to having a "sexual relationship" with the woman "that lasted for nearly two years."

In a later statement, he apologized to his wife "Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all." He also apologized to his "children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

The "Best Shot" artist has since filed a countersuit against his former manager, as well as a second woman who filed a lawsuit in June alleging that the singer had sex with her when she revoked consent and secretly filmed their encounter. Allen has denied all allegations against him, and in his countersuits, accused the first woman of defamation and the second of illegally stealing his cell phone.