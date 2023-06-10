Jimmie Allen Officially Dropped by Record Label After Second Sexual Assault Allegation

Things are going from bad to worse for Jimmie Allen. Amid another sexual misconduct allegation, the country star has been dropped by his label. "BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen," the label wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "He is no longer an active artist on its roster." The allegation is his second within a few weeks that have gone public. A woman has sued Allen for assault and battery in a Tennessee district court alleging he filmed their sexual encounter without her knowledge or consent. The same woman filed an anonymous police report in Las Vegas in July 2022. The incident in question occurred two months prior in May. In the documents, Jane Doe claims that Allen violated her privacy by secretly filming her, and also continued to engage in sexual contact with her after she'd told him she didn't want to be filmed.

Simultaneously, Allen is also being sued by his former manager for harassment. Referred to in the filing as "Jane Doe," the woman claims the events took place over the course of an 18-month period when she served as his daily manager. Variety reports the woman claims that during a work trip to LA in March 2021, she was raped by the singer after his appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol. The woman says she woke up naked in her hotel room in pain, bleeding, and without memory of what happened the night before. Her complaint notes that Allen was lying next to her in bed, and insisted she take a Plan B pill to prevent pregnancy. The incident marked her first encounter of sexual intercourse, and against her will.

Allen has denied the incident. His estranged wife is currently pregnant with their third child together. He announced their split before both sexual misconduct allegations were made publicly against him. Allen claims the women are out for financial gain, notably the former manager.