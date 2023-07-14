Jimmie Allen Countersues Sexual Assault Accuser

Jimmie Allen has countersued the woman who accused him of sexual assault on the grounds that their encounter was consensual. In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the country music star states that during his Las Vegas affair, the woman informed him that she was "fine" with him setting up his phone to record their activities together. In this particular case, Allen is being sued by a Jane Doe who alleges they met on a flight to Nashville in May 2022, messaged each other for some time, and ultimately met up at his hotel, where she says he sexually assaulted her while secretly recording the encounter. The countersuit filed by Allen in response to her allegations affirms everything she says in her account of how and where they met and ended up in the Las Vegas hotel room. As for the encounter, Allen asserts that they were kissing on the hotel room's balcony when he asked if he could set up his camera, and she agreed.

According to him, they had consensual, unprotected sex in the room, and the camera was always on display on a shelf at the foot of the bed. Allen says he fell asleep afterward, and when he woke up, the woman was gone. He believes the woman took the phone and mailed it to the police. He is going after her for damages since he has not received it back. Allen denied the sexual assault allegation in a statement announcing the countersuit, adding, "As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me." In the wake of this second sexual misconduct allegation, the country star was dropped by his label. "BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen," the label wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "He is no longer an active artist on its roster."

A former manager is also suing Allen for harassment simultaneously. Known as "Jane Doe," she claims to have served as his daily manager for 18 months when the events occurred. According to Variety, the woman claims that after his appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol, the singer raped her during a work trip to LA in March 2021. As the woman reports in her complaint, she was awakened naked in her hotel room, bleeding, in pain, and with no memory of what occurred the previous night. When Allen was lying beside her in bed, he insisted she take a plan B pill to prevent pregnancy. The incident marked her first encounter of sexual intercourse and against her will. Allen has denied both incidents. He's currently on the verge of having his third child with his estranged wife; he announced their split before both accusations were made against him publicly. According to Allen, both women, particularly the former manager, are looking for financial gain from him.