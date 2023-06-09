Jimmie Allen Hit With Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Woman Who Says He Secretly Filmed Her

Jimmie Allen has been hit by a second sexual assault lawsuit less than a month after a first was filed against him. This time, the country music singer and Dancing With the Stars alum is facing allegations that he filmed a sexual encounter without consent.

An anonymous woman known as Jane Doe 2 filed the suit, which was obtained by PEOPLE magazine, on Friday in Tennessee federal court, claiming that Allen violated her privacy by secretly filming her. She also claims that even after she revoked her previously given consent, he continued to engage in sexual contact. She is suing Allen for battery, assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress, and is also suing his bodyguard and the company that employed his bodyguard.

Jane Doe 2 says in her suit that Allen, 37, randomly approached her on a plane to Nashville in May 2022. They struck up a conversation and parted ways, with his bodyguard later allegedly finding her in the airport to ask for her phone number. She and her friends allegedly met up with Allen "for a fun evening on the town" that night, the lawsuit says.

The woman claims that over the course of their daily conversations that followed, Allen led her to believe he and his wife, Alexis Gale, were separated. She said Allen told her he loved her and envisioned a future with her – one that included children. Two months later, they met up in Las Vegas where she "willingly joined Allen in the bedroom" of his hotel room. However, she alleges that he never asked for her consent and never told her he was filming. She says she only agreed to sex with a condom because she was not on birth control. But according to the lawsuit, Allen "penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom. Allen told Plaintiff he wanted to get her pregnant. Plaintiff said no....He refused."

According to the lawsuit, she repeatedly asked Allen to stop and verbally revoked her consent, but he continued. He fell asleep afterward and she "panicked" upon noticing his hidden cell phone recording from the closet. She says she deleted the video, reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and turned the phone in to her local police department.

Allen denied all allegations in the first lawsuit against him, in which his 25-year-old former manager claims he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times. Just before the news of the first lawsuit broke, he announced that he and his wife were splitting up, despite the fact that they are expecting their third child.